Poker and the Brain

Can playing poker improve your memory, problem solving ability, and other key cognitive functions? Of course it can! After all, there are no stupid champion poker players, as scientists have recently been able to prove. Here are just some of the ways in which playing poker sharpens the player’s mind. Discipline As the classic Kenny… Read More »
Playing games that combine strategy and luck can be really beneficial for your health, allowing you to switch off from the stresses of the day, relax and enjoy yourself. For some though, the enjoyment of gambling becomes difficult to control. They begin to spend longer playing than they intended, and start to chase losses by… Read More »
Our increasingly busy lives tend to keep us indoors a lot. During the winter months, it’s common for people to be indoors under artificial light from before dawn to after sundown. This can have a number of negative health effects. We need natural sunlight to stimulate the production of certain hormones, especially those involved in… Read More »
Many individuals look for a healthier way of life, possibly due to stress or a busy lifestyle. There are easy ways to begin being healthier, such as: walking a few blocks extra each day, cycling to work or the shops, going swimming once a week and also opting for a healthier diet. Sometimes individuals start… Read More »
There’s plenty of information around about the physical benefits of exercise, but did you know that working out can also improve your mood and happiness? How Does Working Out Make You Happier? When you exert yourself, your brain makes chemicals called endorphins that give you an instant good feeling. This is because exercise places a… Read More »
When you’re busy with work, family and other commitments, it’s easy to neglect your health, and developing healthy habits can feel daunting. Here are a few tips to make a change:1) Don’t try to change everything at once. If you start every January by deciding to eat better, drink less and exercise more, and slip… Read More »
Being that we live in a tech-driven world, digital payments have been on the rise. They are fast, convenient, not to mention, most online services and products come at a higher discounted price. Given how common security breaches have become, people are constantly looking for ways to stay safe when paying online, especially when it… Read More »
Maintaining a strong mind is just like staying in shape, especially as you grow older. It involves continually practicing memory exercises to build your mental muscles. There are many techniques for enhancing cognitive function, including memory games. These games are designed to train your brain, sharpen your short and long-term memory, and even prevent cognitive… Read More »
Many people the world over struggle to quit smoking. Over the years there have been many methods to teach or trick people into quitting which all work to varying degrees. In recent times there have been more advances made in this area with the introduction of the Swedish developed Snus.Snus is a wet tobacco powder… Read More »
Research is vital in the fight against cancer. Clinical trials are underway across the globe in their thousands, and groundbreaking discoveries are made every day. The race is on to deliver that universal solution to this problem that has been gnawing at the core of humanity for decades. Scientists have started thinking so far outside… Read More »